5 Women From New York Killed By Tractor Trailer

Sadly, a family from New York has suffered a horrific tragedy, as five women were killed. The deadly incident happened on a highway in Pennsylvania.

The women, who were all from the Binghampton area of New York, were killed on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. They had exited their vehicles on Interstate 81 northbound. The accident happened just after 5 pm near mile marker 199.3 in Scott Township in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania. The northbound lanes of I-81 were shut down for approximately four hours due to the accident.

Police say that the women were in a minivan when it lost control and hit the median on I-81. Four women got out of the van and another family member who was traveling in a separate vehicle got out as well. They were all struck by the tractor-trailer, according to WNEP.

The identities of the women have been released:

- 42-year-old Harvist Zebari of Endwell

- 71-year-old Fatma Ahmed of Binghamton

- 56-year-old Shahzinaz Mizouri of Vestal

- 19-year-old Aleen Ameen of Johnson City

- 43-year-old Bervian Zebara of Johnson City

Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland said they all died from injuries sustained after being hit. A sixth person from the vehicle suffered from moderate injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate.

When driving in inclement weather, please use caution or stay home if travel is not imperative. The Pennsylvania and New York areas have been hit with back-to-back snowstorms, which has made travel treacherous at times.

