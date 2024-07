28 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week

These 28 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses.

Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

1. Weaver, Aaron Michael

Booking Date/Time: 07/25/2024 14:00:48

DWI: PREVIOUS CONVICTION DESIGNATED OFFENSE WITHIN 10 YEARS

Bail Amount: None Listed

2. West, Robert William

Booking Date/Time: 07/25/2024 12:55:28

PETIT LARCENY

Bail Amount: None Listed

3. Allee, Darren M

Booking Date/Time: 07/25/2024 11:30:05

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON- 2ND DEGREE

Bail Amount: None Listed

4. Hoy, Jason Paul

Booking Date/Time: 07/25/2024 11:18:44

United States Marshal Remand

Bail Amount: None Listed

5. Parmer, Edward James

Booking Date/Time: 07/24/2024 18:51:20

MURDER INTENTION

Bail Amount: None Listed

6. Matricardi, Maxwell

Booking Date/Time: 07/24/2024 15:52:20

PETIT LARCENY

Bail Amount: $2,000.00

7. Stewart, Revell Jermaine

Booking Date/Time: 07/24/2024 15:10:14

CRIM CONTMPT-1:VIOL PL215.50(3)-PRIOR CONV AGG/CRIM CONT-5YR

Bail Amount: $10,000.00

8. Ridgeway, Devonte Dashawn

Booking Date/Time: 07/24/2024 12:29:20

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

Bail Amount: None Listed

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

Bail Amount: None Listed

9. Miszko, David Paul

Booking Date/Time: 07/24/2024 12:24:12

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 4

Bail Amount: None Listed

PROMOTING PRISON CONTRABAND-1ST DEGREE

Bail Amount: None Listed

10. Gonzales, Daniel Lee

Booking Date/Time: 07/24/2024 11:26:46

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Bail Amount: $500.00

PETIT LARCENY

Bail Amount: None Listed

11. Cortes, Salvatore Cristobal

Booking Date/Time: 07/23/2024 18:17:21

United States Marshal Remand

Bail Amount: None Listed

12. Pettway, Kenneth Levon

Booking Date/Time: 07/23/2024 18:10:06

United States Marshal Remand

Bail Amount: None Listed

13. Stewart, Eugene

Booking Date/Time: 07/23/2024 17:55:30

REVOKE PRESUMPTIVE RELEASE, PAROLE, COND RELEASE, PRS STATUS

Bail Amount: None Listed

ASLT-CAUS INJ THRU RISK DEATH

Bail Amount: None Listed

14. Rodriguez-Sanjurjo, Joseph Lee

Booking Date/Time: 07/23/2024 17:45:48

ASSAULT 3RD DEGREE: WITH INTENT TO CAUSE PHYSICAL INJURY

Bail Amount: None Listed

15. Sconiers, Stephanie Marie

Booking Date/Time: 07/23/2024 17:28:04

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST

Bail Amount: None Listed

16. Cederman, Carl Robert

Booking Date/Time: 07/23/2024 15:07:22

PRED SEX ASLT AGAINST CHILD:SPECIFIED OFFENSE AGNST CHILD<13

Bail Amount: None Listed

17. Soto, Jonathan

Booking Date/Time: 07/23/2024 13:24:38

BURGLARY-3RD DEG:ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME

Bail Amount: $1.00

18. McBride, Kevin Mitchell

Booking Date/Time: 07/22/2024 13:52:18

REVOKE PRESUMPTIVE RELEASE, PAROLE, COND RELEASE, PRS STATUS

Bail Amount: None Listed

19. Baughman, Joseph Michael

RESISTING ARREST

Bail Amount: $2,500.00

PETIT LARCENY

Bail Amount: None Listed

PETIT LARCENY

Bail Amount: None Listed

CONCEAL/ALTER/DESTROY PHYS EVI

Bail Amount: None Listed

20. Nottingham, James Patrick

Booking Date/Time: 07/21/2024 16:35:04

CRIM MIS INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY

Bail Amount: $7,500.00

Booking Date/Time: 07/21/2024 16:35:04

FALSE PERSONATIONone Listed

21. Martina, Matthew Solomon

Booking Date/Time: 07/21/2024 14:24:26

ASSAULT -2ND DEGREE

Bail Amount: $20,000.00

22. Gallant, Jamie B

Booking Date/Time: 07/20/2024 12:41:41

AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION 1: AGG UNLIC OP 2/ALCOHOL OR DRUG

Bail Amount: $7,500.00

23. Williams, Robert Marvin

Booking Date/Time: 07/20/2024 12:37:13

PETIT LARCENY

Bail Amount: $5,000.00

ASSAULT -3RD

Bail Amount: None Listed

24. Faso, Jeffrey Fredrick

Booking Date/Time: 07/19/2024 19:39:23

GRAND LARCENY 3RD DEGREE

Bail Amount: None Listed

25. Haley, Johnathon A

Booking Date/Time: 07/19/2024 18:18:07

CRIMINAL OBSTRUCTION OF BREATHING OR BLOOD CIRCULATION

Bail Amount: $500.00

RESISTING ARREST

Bail Amount: None Listed

PETIT LARCENY

Bail Amount: None Listed

PETIT LARCENY

Bail Amount: None Listed

26. Mason, Raymond Leslie

Booking Date/Time: 07/19/2024 15:59:16

United States Marshal Remand

Bail Amount: None Listed

27. Jones, Joey Jaquard

Booking Date/Time: 07/19/2024 15:21:37

REVOKE PRESUMPTIVE RELEASE, PAROLE, COND RELEASE, PRS STATUS

Bail Amount: None Listed

28. Frey, Gina Marie

Booking Date/Time: 07/19/2024 08:51:28

INTROD CONTRABAND INTO PRISON

Bail Amount: None Listed

REVOKE PRESUMPTIVE RELEASE, PAROLE, COND RELEASE, PRS STATUS

Bail Amount: None Listed

