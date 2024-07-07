25 Restaurants In Monroe County With Critical Health Violations

These 25 restaurants in Monroe County had critical health inspection violations in June.
1. NICK'S IMPORTS & CATERING
1098 CHILI CENTER COLDWATER ROAD, ROCHESTER
Item 1H- Critical Violation [RED] Food from unapproved source, spoiled, adulterated on premises.
Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.
2. SALVATORE'S PIZZERIA (WEBSTER-BAY)
1217 BAY ROAD, WEBSTER
Item 6A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140°F during hot holding.
3. CALIFORNIA ROLLIN II & CATERING
1000 NORTH RIVER STREET, ROCHESTER
Item 5E- Critical Violation [RED] Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required.
4. RIKI'S FAMILY RESTAURANT
25 NORTH MAIN STREET, FAIRPORT
Item 2C- Critical Violation [RED] Cooked or prepared foods are subject to cross-contamination from raw foods.
Item 5B- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not cooled by an approved method where the food temperature can be reduced from 120oF to 70oF or less within two hours and 70oF to 45oF within four hours.
Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).
Item 6A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140°F during hot holding.
5. NICK'S SEABREEZE INN
4581 CULVER ROAD, ROCHESTER
Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).
Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.
6. CENTRAL PARK FAMILY DINER
271 CENTRAL PARK, ROCHESTER
Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).
Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.
7. PLUM GARDEN JAPANESE RESTAURANT
3349 MONROE AVENUE, ROCHESTER
Item 2C- Critical Violation [RED] Cooked or prepared foods are subject to cross-contamination from raw foods.
Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).
8. MIDTOWN ATHLETIC CLUB / MARCHE
200 EAST HIGHLAND DRIVE, ROCHESTER
Item 5A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.
Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.
10. COUNTRY CLUB OF ROCHESTER
2935 EAST AVENUE, ROCHESTER
Item 1D- Critical Violation [RED] Canned foods found in poor conditions (leakers, severe dents, rusty, swollen cans).
Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.
11. AGATINA'S RESTAURANT & CATERING
2967 BUFFALO ROAD, ROCHESTER
Item 1D- Critical Violation [RED] Canned foods found in poor conditions (leakers, severe dents, rusty, swollen cans).
Item 5B- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not cooled by an approved method where the food temperature can be reduced from 120oF to 70oF or less within two hours and 70oF to 45oF within four hours.
Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).
Item 5E- Critical Violation [RED] Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required.
Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.
12. GOOD LUCK & CATERING
50 ANDERSON AVENUE, ROCHESTER
Item 3C- Critical Violation [RED] Food workers do not use proper utensils to eliminate bare hand contact with cooked or prepared foods.
Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.
13. McDONALD'S OF CULVER ROAD
820 CULVER ROAD, ROCHESTER
Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).
Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.
14. LEMONCELLO RESTAURANT & CATERING
137 WEST COMMERCIAL STREET, EAST ROCHESTER
Item 5B- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not cooled by an approved method where the food temperature can be reduced from 120oF to 70oF or less within two hours and 70oF to 45oF within four hours.
Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.
15. DORADO
690 PARK AVENUE, ROCHESTER
Item 5E- Critical Violation [RED] Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required.;
Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.
16. R-CENTER - THOMAS P. RYAN
530 WEBSTER AVENUE, ROCHESTER
Item 5E- Critical Violation [RED] Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required.
Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.
17. SUBWAY (FAIRPORT)
1212 FAIRPORT ROAD, FAIRPORT
Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).
Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.
18. MAX CHOPHOUSE
1456 MONROE AVENUE, ROCHESTER
Item 5A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.
Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).
Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.
19. NASHVILLE'S
4853 WEST HENRIETTA ROAD, HENRIETTA
Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).
20. MANDARIN COURT CHINESE RESTAURANT
4139 WEST HENRIETTA ROAD, ROCHESTER
Item 5A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.
Item 5B- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not cooled by an approved method where the food temperature can be reduced from 120oF to 70oF or less within two hours and 70oF to 45oF within four hours.
Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).
21. PATTAYA THAI RESTAURANT
1843 PENFIELD ROAD, PENFIELD
Item 5A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.
Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).
22. ROCHESTER YACHT CLUB
5555 ST. PAUL BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER
Item 5E- Critical Violation [RED] Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required.
Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.
23. ALADDIN'S NATURAL EATERY (MONROE)
646-650 MONROE AVENUE, ROCHESTER
Item 5A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.
Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).
Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.
24. LENTO
274 NORTH GOODMAN STREET, ROCHESTER
Item 5E- Critical Violation [RED] Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required.
Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.
25. PIXLEY'S RESTAURANT & CATERING
2235 BUFFALO ROAD, ROCHESTER
Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).
Item 6B- Critical Violation [RED] Enough hot holding equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained and operated to keep hot foods above 140°F.
Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.
