25 Restaurants In Monroe County With Critical Health Violations

These 25 restaurants in Monroe County had critical health inspection violations in June.

1. NICK'S IMPORTS & CATERING

1098 CHILI CENTER COLDWATER ROAD, ROCHESTER

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 1H- Critical Violation [RED] Food from unapproved source, spoiled, adulterated on premises.

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

2. SALVATORE'S PIZZERIA (WEBSTER-BAY)

1217 BAY ROAD, WEBSTER

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 6A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140°F during hot holding.

3. CALIFORNIA ROLLIN II & CATERING

1000 NORTH RIVER STREET, ROCHESTER

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 5E- Critical Violation [RED] Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required.

4. RIKI'S FAMILY RESTAURANT

25 NORTH MAIN STREET, FAIRPORT

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 2C- Critical Violation [RED] Cooked or prepared foods are subject to cross-contamination from raw foods.

Item 5B- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not cooled by an approved method where the food temperature can be reduced from 120oF to 70oF or less within two hours and 70oF to 45oF within four hours.

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

Item 6A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140°F during hot holding.

5. NICK'S SEABREEZE INN

4581 CULVER ROAD, ROCHESTER

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

6. CENTRAL PARK FAMILY DINER

271 CENTRAL PARK, ROCHESTER

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

7. PLUM GARDEN JAPANESE RESTAURANT

3349 MONROE AVENUE, ROCHESTER

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 2C- Critical Violation [RED] Cooked or prepared foods are subject to cross-contamination from raw foods.

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

8. MIDTOWN ATHLETIC CLUB / MARCHE

200 EAST HIGHLAND DRIVE, ROCHESTER

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 5A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

10. COUNTRY CLUB OF ROCHESTER

2935 EAST AVENUE, ROCHESTER

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 1D- Critical Violation [RED] Canned foods found in poor conditions (leakers, severe dents, rusty, swollen cans).

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

11. AGATINA'S RESTAURANT & CATERING

2967 BUFFALO ROAD, ROCHESTER

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 1D- Critical Violation [RED] Canned foods found in poor conditions (leakers, severe dents, rusty, swollen cans).

Item 5B- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not cooled by an approved method where the food temperature can be reduced from 120oF to 70oF or less within two hours and 70oF to 45oF within four hours.

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

Item 5E- Critical Violation [RED] Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required.

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

12. GOOD LUCK & CATERING

50 ANDERSON AVENUE, ROCHESTER

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 3C- Critical Violation [RED] Food workers do not use proper utensils to eliminate bare hand contact with cooked or prepared foods.

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

13. McDONALD'S OF CULVER ROAD

820 CULVER ROAD, ROCHESTER

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

14. LEMONCELLO RESTAURANT & CATERING

137 WEST COMMERCIAL STREET, EAST ROCHESTER

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 5B- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not cooled by an approved method where the food temperature can be reduced from 120oF to 70oF or less within two hours and 70oF to 45oF within four hours.

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

15. DORADO

690 PARK AVENUE, ROCHESTER

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 5E- Critical Violation [RED] Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required.;

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

16. R-CENTER - THOMAS P. RYAN

530 WEBSTER AVENUE, ROCHESTER

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 5E- Critical Violation [RED] Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required.

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.



17. SUBWAY (FAIRPORT)

1212 FAIRPORT ROAD, FAIRPORT

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

18. MAX CHOPHOUSE

1456 MONROE AVENUE, ROCHESTER

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 5A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

19. NASHVILLE'S

4853 WEST HENRIETTA ROAD, HENRIETTA

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

20. MANDARIN COURT CHINESE RESTAURANT

4139 WEST HENRIETTA ROAD, ROCHESTER

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 5A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.

Item 5B- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not cooled by an approved method where the food temperature can be reduced from 120oF to 70oF or less within two hours and 70oF to 45oF within four hours.

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

21. PATTAYA THAI RESTAURANT

1843 PENFIELD ROAD, PENFIELD

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 5A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

22. ROCHESTER YACHT CLUB

5555 ST. PAUL BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 5E- Critical Violation [RED] Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required.

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

23. ALADDIN'S NATURAL EATERY (MONROE)

646-650 MONROE AVENUE, ROCHESTER

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 5A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

24. LENTO

274 NORTH GOODMAN STREET, ROCHESTER

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 5E- Critical Violation [RED] Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required.

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

25. PIXLEY'S RESTAURANT & CATERING

2235 BUFFALO ROAD, ROCHESTER

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

Item 6B- Critical Violation [RED] Enough hot holding equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained and operated to keep hot foods above 140°F.

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

Get our free mobile app