11 Most Wanted Suspects In Erie County

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is looking for 11 people who have outstanding warrants as of March 2025. These are the most recent 'fugitives.'

If you know their whereabouts, contact the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903. Any information you report will be kept confidential. DO NOT attempt to apprehend any subject yourself.

Erie County is home to the second most populated city in New York State, which is Buffalo. Anytime you have a large number of people living in one place, it seems like crime is unavoidable. According to Crime Grade, Erie County is not one of the safest places to live. Erie County had an overall crime grade of D- per Crime Grade. That certainly has a lot of room for improvement.

Crime Grade breaks down the score even further. Erie County received a D- for its violent crime grade, a D- for property crime grade, and a D for other crime grade. Crime happens an average of every 14 minutes in Erie County. Residents of Erie County are 300 percent more likely to be burglarized if they don't have a security system, according to Crime Grade's statistics. Erie County is in the 13th percentile for safety, which means that 87 percent of counties are safer than it. Only 13 percent of counties are more dangerous. The crime rate in Erie County is 37.60 per 1,000 residents.

The people show below are wanted for a variety of crimes in Erie County. Keep in mind that each one of them is considered innocent until convicted in a court of law. Contact me here.

1. Curry, Ernetta

Wanted For: Grand Larceny 4

Sex: Female

Race: Black

Height: 5 feet, 3 inches

Weight: 155 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

2. Kubicki, Paul

Wanted For: Burglary; Criminal Mischief; Criminal Trespass

Sex: Male

Race: White

Height: 5 feet, 8 inches

Weight: 165 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

3. Jones, Rashar

Wanted For: Grand Larceny 3

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Height: 6 feet 1 inches

Weight: 210 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

4. Rodriguez, Jonathan

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Height: 5 feet, 5 inches

Weight: 170 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

5. Baldwin, Erick

Wanted For: Strangulation; Criminal Obstruction of Breathing/Blood Circulation

Sex: Male

Race: White

Height: 6 feet, 2 inches

Weight: 180 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

6. Roman, Ferdinand

Wanted For: Criminal Sale of Narcotics; Possession of Dangerous Contraband in Prison; Conspiracy; Contraband Given to Prisoners

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Height: 5 feet, 9 inches

Weight: 160 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

7. Schroeder, Matthew

Wanted For: Violation of Probation: Possession of Sexual Performances by a Child

Sex: Male

Race: White

Height: 5 feet, 9 inches

Weight: 172 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

8. Mayback, Johnathan

Wanted For: Petit Larceny

Sex: Male

Race: White

Height: 5 feet, 9 inches

Weight: 160 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

9. 3. Waters, Marc

Wanted For: Trespass (5 counts)

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Height: 5 feet, 9 inches

Weight: 140 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

10. Newsome, Diamond

Wanted For: Grand Larceny 4: Possession of a Forged Instrument

Sex: Feale

Race: Black

Height: 5 feet, 6 inches

Weight: 150 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

11. Babcock, Jennifer

Wanted For: Assault; Criminal Mischief

Sex: Female

Race: White

Height: 5 feet, 1 inches

Weight: 106 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

