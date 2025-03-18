11 Most Wanted Suspects In Erie County
The Erie County Sheriff's Office is looking for 11 people who have outstanding warrants as of March 2025. These are the most recent 'fugitives.'
If you know their whereabouts, contact the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903. Any information you report will be kept confidential. DO NOT attempt to apprehend any subject yourself.
Erie County is home to the second most populated city in New York State, which is Buffalo. Anytime you have a large number of people living in one place, it seems like crime is unavoidable. According to Crime Grade, Erie County is not one of the safest places to live. Erie County had an overall crime grade of D- per Crime Grade. That certainly has a lot of room for improvement.
Crime Grade breaks down the score even further. Erie County received a D- for its violent crime grade, a D- for property crime grade, and a D for other crime grade. Crime happens an average of every 14 minutes in Erie County. Residents of Erie County are 300 percent more likely to be burglarized if they don't have a security system, according to Crime Grade's statistics. Erie County is in the 13th percentile for safety, which means that 87 percent of counties are safer than it. Only 13 percent of counties are more dangerous. The crime rate in Erie County is 37.60 per 1,000 residents.
The people show below are wanted for a variety of crimes in Erie County. Keep in mind that each one of them is considered innocent until convicted in a court of law.
1. Curry, Ernetta
Wanted For: Grand Larceny 4
Sex: Female
Race: Black
Height: 5 feet, 3 inches
Weight: 155 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
2. Kubicki, Paul
Wanted For: Burglary; Criminal Mischief; Criminal Trespass
Sex: Male
Race: White
Height: 5 feet, 8 inches
Weight: 165 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
3. Jones, Rashar
Wanted For: Grand Larceny 3
Sex: Male
Race: Black
Height: 6 feet 1 inches
Weight: 210 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
4. Rodriguez, Jonathan
Sex: Male
Race: Hispanic
Height: 5 feet, 5 inches
Weight: 170 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
5. Baldwin, Erick
Wanted For: Strangulation; Criminal Obstruction of Breathing/Blood Circulation
Sex: Male
Race: White
Height: 6 feet, 2 inches
Weight: 180 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
6. Roman, Ferdinand
Wanted For: Criminal Sale of Narcotics; Possession of Dangerous Contraband in Prison; Conspiracy; Contraband Given to Prisoners
Sex: Male
Race: Hispanic
Height: 5 feet, 9 inches
Weight: 160 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
7. Schroeder, Matthew
Wanted For: Violation of Probation: Possession of Sexual Performances by a Child
Sex: Male
Race: White
Height: 5 feet, 9 inches
Weight: 172 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
8. Mayback, Johnathan
Wanted For: Petit Larceny
Sex: Male
Race: White
Height: 5 feet, 9 inches
Weight: 160 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
9. 3. Waters, Marc
Wanted For: Trespass (5 counts)
Sex: Male
Race: Black
Height: 5 feet, 9 inches
Weight: 140 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
10. Newsome, Diamond
Wanted For: Grand Larceny 4: Possession of a Forged Instrument
Sex: Feale
Race: Black
Height: 5 feet, 6 inches
Weight: 150 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
11. Babcock, Jennifer
Wanted For: Assault; Criminal Mischief
Sex: Female
Race: White
Height: 5 feet, 1 inches
Weight: 106 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
