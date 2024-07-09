This summer in New York State is on track to be one of the hottest we’ve ever had. If you have a pool in your backyard, boy are you lucky. You’re probably jumping in a lot just to refresh during this hot and sticky season.

If you don’t own a pool, here’s hoping you’ve got a friend or family member (or a neighbor who doesn’t mind if you hop the fence now and then) to take a cool dip.

But are cities in New York State really the best place to own a pool? One company who recently ranked the best places in the country to own a pool sure doesn’t think so.

Buffalo, New York Is Apparently A Terrible Place To Own A Pool

Yikes.

LawnStarter has officially ranked Buffalo, New York the second worst overall city to own a swimming pool.

LawnStarter analyzed 200 of the largest cities in the United States and rated them on their climate, their average yard size, and their access to pool installation and maintenance; among other things.

The homecare site also looked at the average cost to own a pool and the share of homes in their home real estate market to, in their words, “gauge how well the city embraces pool culture.”

Through their findings, Buffalo, New York didn’t do so well.

193rd in Overall Best Cities To Own A Pool

190th in Average Minimum Pool Installation Cost

183rd in Historical Average Monthly Percentage of Sunshine

171st in Average Per-Visit Pool Cleaning Cost

169th in Average Yard Square Footage

Their top-ranking city is Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, but of course an Upstate New York city won’t do as well.

According to LawnStarter, here are the best and worst cities in the Unites States to own a pool.

5 Best Cities To Own A Pool

Ft. Lauderdale, Florida Scottsdale, Arizona Cape Coral, Florida Plano, Texas Frisco, Texas

5 Worst Cities To Own A Pool

Cleveland, Ohio Buffalo, New York Syracuse, New York Detroit, Michigan Newark, New Jersey

You can check out all of their rankings on the best and worst cities to own a pool here.

