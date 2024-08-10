Worst Parking Job In Western New York History?

As you drive around Western New York, you can’t help but take note of your observations. And sometimes, you just have to say something.

Whether a driver was in a hurry or maybe they were feeling a little lazy, it’s difficult to not notice when the vehicle is barely within the yellow parking lines. Sometimes there are issues with street parking, in the Elmwood Village or downtown Buffalo, when a car is too far off the curb or parked far too close to a bumper.

Of course, there are other situations where the vehicle is parked over the line that marks another parking spot, and you can’t help but wonder if they did it on purpose to give their car more space. Could it be a newer car? Maybe it just had a repair? We have seen several of these instances and there was yet another parking predicament in West Seneca.

Leaving the store, you couldn’t help but notice a vehicle that was parked so far over into the other spot that it just had to be on purpose.

The driver may have been trying to protect their car from getting nicked or scratched, but you should never leave your vehicle parked like that. It's worse when it's a busy plaza or parking lot, like Wegmans, the D&L Plaza, or the Walden Galleria. Some people might be dealing with injuries and other health problems and maybe had to park like that, but it’s happened too often for every single incident to have a justifiable reason behind it.

Just try to keep your car in the lines, ok?

