Many of the towns and cities in New York State are hard to pronounce, but this guy on TikTok might just have given some of the funniest attempts ever.

It would be fair to admit that when we go to other parts of the country, we might not be the best at pronouncing some of their cities, towns, and landmarks either. It's tougher than it sounds when you don't grow up around it.

New York has an added difficulty

New York State has even harder names to pronounce than many states because many of the cities here still have names of Native American origin. They're based on tribes who originally inhabited our area or words from their language. So often, the sounds and letter combinations aren't pronounced the same as many words in the English language.

It's still fun to watch people try

If you've ever watched someone try to speak a language that is not their native tongue, you know how badly some of those words can be mangled. Most of the time, its not a disrespectful thing, it's just a difference of language.

A TikTok user named CarlyCore, who is from New York, asked her husband, who is pretty obviously not from New York, to try to pronounce some of the towns and cities here. We will give him credit. He tried. Multiple times, you'll hear him say, "How would anyone ever know this?" and he's right. If you aren't from around here, or you haven't studied some of these Native American languages, it would be hard for anyone.

But you have to see him try.

But wait...there's more.

And more...

And still more...