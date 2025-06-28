Is There A Maximum Workplace Temperature In New York State?

The summer of 2025 is already blazing hot in many areas of New York State. As we get ready for a few days off, the heat is also taking a break for the next few days.

According to the National Weather Service, the "heat dome" that covered much of the east coast has moved on, for now.

But when we get back to work, and the heat returns this summer, is there a maximum temperature that is set by New York State for offices like there is for schools?

The summer months are the hottest and if your office seems to be stuffy or unbearably hot, is your boss on the hook to cool it down or give you a day off?

According to most of what I have found, New York State does NOT have a specific laws regarding the heat in an office or workplace. However, OSHA, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, has a few recommendations.

"Air treatment is defined under the engineering recommendations as, "the removal of air contaminants and/or the control of room temperature and humidity." OSHA recommends temperature control in the range of 68-76° F and humidity control in the range of 20%-60%".

Schools in New York State are mostly closed for the summer. There are a few that are holding summer school sessions. When it gets too hot, schools are required to make a few moves. For example, New York State passed legislation that requires schools to take action when it gets too hot.

According to an article I posted at WYRK.com, ""Legislation S3397-A/A9011-A establishes 88 degrees as the maximum temperature in classrooms and support services spaces. It requires a plan for the removal of students and staff from these spaces where it is practical for the school district to do so".