As summer rolls on, people all over North America have been trying to enjoy the shift in weather and make the most of it. That's especially true for those who live in the northern half of North America, as we get the privilege of dealing with all the different weather seasons. Being that it's only warm and nice for a few months of the year in some parts of the continent, it often means more when you get to go outside.

However, it's been a bit difficult to spend a lot of time outside this summer due to the large amount of wildfires that have been burning in the United States and Canada.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, there have been more than 42,000 fires that have burned at some point this year, with at least 94 active fires burning right now. Those fires that are actively burning are generating quite a bit of smoke that gets caught in the prevailing winds that blow across North America.

New York To Deal With Wildfire Smoke For Months To Come

As summer rages on with extremely warm temperatures for the Empire State, the risk for low-quality air is exacerbated by the smoke that is being generated from these fires. Air Quality Health Advisories have been issued for several regions of New York all month long, and it seems that the risk of more wildfire smoke isn't going anywhere, anytime soon.

NASA / Fire Information for Resource Management System US & Canada NASA / Fire Information for Resource Management System US & Canada loading...

When looking at the number of fires that are actively burning from Alaska to Ontario and Washington State to New Mexico, it's amazing that things aren't in fact worse.