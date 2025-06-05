What exactly are those low flying helicopters doing over the Western New York area this week?

The Nextdoor App, Facebook and other social media sites have been flooded with those wondering what is going on and are these OK?

There is a simple explanation for why you might have seen a helicopter flying over the house.

According to what NYSEG, and local news outlets are reporting, there will be an inspection underway along power lines in Western New York and the Buffalo suburbs.

There is a rocky relationship with NYSEG, and other utility companies lately as the prices they charge have been going up and many are not satisfied with the service in some locations.

In one post on Facebook, an customer wrote that "So I just got my NYSEG bill for both houses. I am absolutely dumbfounded. My little house is 730 sq feet and I just got a bill for almost $500.00. It is usually $150.00".

Regardless of the pricing and service issues, the lines need to be inspected for safety and to make sure that they are free from tree limbs.