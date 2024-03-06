Western New York’s Most Unique Property Is For Sale

There is a massive and unique property for sale in one of the hottest places in Western New York and maybe the most unique for sale currently in New York State.

With over 117+ acres, there is tons of land and dozens of buildings that could be an ideal new location for a college, university or other educational facility.

East Aurora, New York is one of the hottest places for real estate. The residential houses sell fast and some way over the asking and the list prices. Although the interest rates for mortgages are in record territory these days, it seems that doesn't matter for those who are looking to settle down in and around East Aurora.

The Catholic Diocese in Buffalo has put Christ The King Seminary up for sale and it is being placed on the market for $5.3 million.

On the HUNT Real Estate website:

Zoning is Rural Residential RR for the first 300- from the road and A-Agricultural for the balance - Utilities on site include: three phase electric, gas (boiler heat), water with new line; private sewer plant - On site parking of approx 200 spaces -Less than 20 miles from downtown Buffalo - Back up generator on campus - Property is currently Property Tax Exempt

What is a seminary? That is one of the first things people ask when they read or hear about this property for sale. According to Wikipedia:

A seminary, school of theology, theological seminary, or divinity school is an educational institution for educating students (sometimes called seminarians) in scripture and theology, generally to prepare them for ordination to serve as clergy, in academics, or mostly in Christian ministry.[1] The English word is taken from Latin: seminarium, translated as 'seed-bed', an image taken from the Council of Trent document Cum adolescentium aetas, 'Since the age of adolescence' which called for the first modern seminaries.[2]