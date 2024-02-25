Attention Western New York, This Law Starts In March

The month of February is getting ready to come to a close and an important New York State law is about to go in to affect. This law covers all of Buffalo and Western New York as well.

The cold air will have a brief return this weekend to Buffalo. However, it will certainly feel like spring next week as we are about to see the mercury rise to above 60 degrees.

This mild stretch of weather has also brought drier than normal conditions and residents have been using the good weather to clean up the sticks and trees that were toppled from the strong winds of January. Burning them now is fine. However, a deadline is looming here in New York State.

Here in New York State, in an effort to protect precious forests, woodlands and local residences, there is an annual burn ban that is in place.

Annual burn ban is in effect from March 16 through May 14.

The New York State DEC reminds everyone that although burning is a quick and efficient way to get rid of downed sticks, limbs and debris...

When you plan a fire, always check for fire danger in your area on DEC's online map (updated every week). Also, local governments may have stricter rules than NYS; your fire department will have information about local burning laws.

The weather is about to get colder and, for some, stay rather dry. Be smart and be safe and remember that March 16th will be here soon.

