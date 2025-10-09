We are blessed with a ridiculous amount of incredible local restaurants here in Western New York. It's something that many people miss the most when they move out of the area. But what about when it's the national chains that move away from us? We've had some favorites suddenly close their doors and leave forever. It got us thinking, which ones do you miss having around?

Yesterday we saw the news that Pizza Hut was going to open a new site in Hamburg. It got us thinking, if we could bring back a national chain that was once here in Western New York, but isn't anymore, which ones would we want to bring back?

These restaurants make us nostalgic

One of the biggest things people mentioned was that they would want the restaurants to come back the same way they were when we remember them. For example, Pizza Hut is coming back, but it's going to be a new version of what we knew and loved. People want the plastic red cups, the stained glass chandeliers at the tables, and the cetipede arcade game in the entry way. The pizza is great, but they're looking for the feeling they got when they were kids and their mom and dad would take them out for pizza.

The restaurants we want aren't just fast food restaurants

When looking back at the list of places you guys suggested to bring back, it stood out that, while they were all chain restaurants, many of them weren't fast food. Some were, but others were sit-down restaurants or buffets.

It feels like we used to spend more time going out as families in the 80s and 90s. Now, restaurants are more for dates or get-togethers with a friend. Is it just not affordable for families to go out and share a meal anymore?

If you could bring any chain restaurant back from your past, which one would you choose and why?