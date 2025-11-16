The prices have dropped for turkeys already at Wegmans for the holiday season. Wegmans has a sign up before you get to the registers if you are buying a turkey and it says:

STAYING SAFE Attention Customers For your convenience and safety, please leave your turkey in the shopping cart. Our cashiers will scan the turkey in the cart.

The don't want anyone lifting the turkeys up to hurt themselves and the same thing with the cashiers as well.

Wegmans is doing their annual Thanksgiving Dinner special and this year they say that you can buy thanksgiving dinner for less than 6 dollars per person this year. Right now, the turkey prices at Wegmans are already on promotion so, they are not going to go any lower, but the rest of the items are going to drop in price this Sunday. The cheap pricing is going to be called "hot zone pricing".

According to Wegmans here are the foods that you have to buy to make the entire dinner for less than the 6 dollars:

Designed to serve eight people, Wegmans’ Thanksgiving meal includes all the essentials for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner:

Shady Brook Farms Frozen Turkey, 13 lbs.

McCormick Brown Gravy Mix, 2 count

Wegmans Stuffing Mix, 2 count

Wegmans FYFGA Yellow Onions, 2 lb. bag

Wegmans Celery, 1 bunch

Wegmans Chicken Stock, 1 count

Wegmans Dinner Rolls, 1 count

Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix, 2 count

Wegmans Canned Corn, 2 count

Wegmans Cranberry Sauce, 1 count

Wegmans Cut Green Beans, 2 count

Wegmans French Fried Onions, 1 count

Wegmans Cream of Mushroom Soup, 2 count

Wegmans FYFGA Russet Potatoes, 5 lb. bag

Yams, 3 count

Sara Lee Frozen Pie, 1 count

Wegmans Whipped Topping, 1 count

