Wegmans Recalls This Popular Snack In New York State

There is a new recall that has been announced just days before Christmas and one of the busiest shopping weeks of the year.

There have been several recalls that have taken place in the last few months and it seems that we are hearing about them more than ever. Are producers being more cautious or is it that we have a more frequent news cycle.

The latest recall involves a specific granola bar that has been sold at Wegmans.

Those who have purchased this product and use their Shopper's Club Card were called late Friday afternoon and were informed about the current recall. There is also more information on the Wegmans recall website.

Various Quaker Chewy Bars have been recalled after a Potential Salmonella Contamination



All product may be returned to the customer service desk for a full refund.

Those who would like more information via phone can call Wegmans or Consumers can contact Quaker Consumer Relations (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Mon.-Fri.) at 1-800-492-9322.

Recently, there was a large recall for a certain applesauce sold at multiple locations.

There are reports that a popular baby food is being recalled at stores across New York State.

We have four kids at home and although we are vigilant about what they eat, these alerts are very helpful. It was also announced this week that Panera Bread will be using new labels on it's popular brand of lemonade.

