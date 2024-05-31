It’s a big weekend for Western New York, with concerts, festivals, and so much to do outside! The weather is going to be really nice this weekend, with temperatures hovering the low 70s this weekend.

This weekend has a lot in store for you, with several events going on throughout the area.

There are concerts, meat raffles, festivals, and car shows happening around Western New York this weekend. Now the question is: what are you including in your plans?

There are a lot of events planned in Western New York that will help you have fun, with so many great events happening around the area ahead of the concert, including one of my favorites – the High As A Hawk Car Show at Seneca Hawk Trading Post in Irving, NY. They give out several door prizes throughout the day, and the top three cars receive CASH PRIZES. It’s always a fun time at Seneca Hawk and this week, someone could be on their way to see TikTok Megastar – Shaboozey!

If you can’t decide on what to do, don’t worry; like every week, we have narrowed down the top events for this weekend.

Every Friday, Kadie's Kalendar takes a closer look at some of the best events going on around Western New York for the weekend. Take a look at all of the fun events going on around Buffalo this weekend!

Which weekend event is your favorite from Kadie's Kalendar?

Best Weekend Events For May 31 - June 2 In Western New York There is so much to do this weekend! Which event is your favorite? Gallery Credit: Canva Image, Getty Images, Kadie Daye

There is so much to choose from on the list, I completely get it, but at the top of my weekend wish list is the High As A Hawk Car Show at Seneca Hawk Trading Post. Of course, getting a chance to see Kevin James do his stand-up routine at Shea’s is a close second…he’s hilarious!

Which event is your favorite from Kadie’s Kalendar?

Kadie's Kalendar is posted every Friday on our website, displaying the top events in Western New York for the upcoming weekend. Make sure you check back every Friday morning for the best weekend events in the 716.

