More Weddings Expected For 2024 In New York State

In recent years, New York has experienced a phenomenon known as the “wedding boom,” and it doesn’t look like it’s going away any time soon. Only this year – it will be for a different reason.

As a result of the 2020 pandemic, many weddings and celebrations were pushed back or postponed to the following year (2021) or the year after (2022). The increase in weddings was known as the wedding boom, and it seemed to level itself out in the year 2023, according to Special Events.

Nowadays, Americans are waiting longer to get married than they have before, according to data recorded from the U.S. Census Bureau.

For men, the median age for men to get married has risen to 30.2 years old in 2023, while women are typically getting married at an average age of 28.4 years old.

Plus, it seems like couples are having shorter engagements, too. After all, the median generation that is getting married has lived their whole life in the era of instant gratification, meaning they just want to get married now.

And if you’re one of those couples that are hearing wedding bells, you are definitely not alone.

In fact, it looks like more people will be getting married in 2024 throughout the state.

2024 is known as “The Year Of The Wood Dragon,” and if you remember, wood is a big symbol for growth and flexibility and the wood represents the strength and wisdom that develops within a couple (as often used for anniversary gifts), making it a pretty good year to mark the celebration of everlasting love.

Together, you share your roots after saying your “I do’s,” to build a love that’s strong and true with nobody other than the one you gave your life to.

Right? I mean that’s the saying.

But there is something unique about the number 2024 that is making couples more eager to get married this year.

They are calling it the “luckiest year to get married,” because 2024 (2+0+2+4) adds up to the number 8, which is a special one in the meaning of love, according to the Chinese zodiac. It is a number that symbolizes infinite love between a husband and a wife.

The number 8 is also said to be a positive sign for soulmates. If you see this number in the context of love, it is a sign that you’re onto a good thing.

Plus, this year is a leap year, and many people like to tie the knot every four years when the special occasion rolls around!

