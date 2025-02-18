State of Emergency Issued Immediately in New York State

Governor Hochul has issued an executive State of Emergency right away.

Amid all of the horrible weather that New York State has been having, there is another big problem. Do you remember a winter ever being this long or bad in New York State? The temperatures have been so low, and in most of the state this week, they will be in the single digits. In addition, a lot of the State has wind advisories and gusts of wind that experts think will hit almost 60 degrees this week. Combine that with some rain we had last week, and the roads and walkways are absolutely covered in ice.

That is where the State of Emergency comes in.

I issued an executive order to facilitate emergency road salt deliveries ensuring they have the tools and resources needed to keep our roads safe for drivers. I encourage all New Yorkers to continue monitoring their local forecasts and use extreme caution when traveling", according to the New York State press release.

Governor Hochul is expediting and urging to find ways to get salt to melt the ice for towns, villages and New Yorkers. We went to 5 different hardware stores this weekend and we could not find any at all.

From Home Depot to Lowe's to Hector's and Ace Hardware, everywhere has a shortage of rock salt.

There is one place in Western New York that has TOO MUCH salt, and you can buy some.

N.E.Bretherton Soil and Stone on Main Street in Clarence, New York. The address is 11520 Main St, Clarence, NY 14031.

They have over 80 TONS of salt that they want to make sure you have, so if you bring your own 5-gallon bucket, you are welcome to fill it up for 10 bucks. The price was originally lower when they started offering it to the public. 10 dollars for a 5 gallon bucket is a great price still. You will likely have to start lining up in your car on the street. Over the weekend, there were so many people there that it was about a 2 hour wait to get to the building.