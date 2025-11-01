The Lancaster village is the hottest up-and-coming village in Western New York. For years or so much potential for growth and business to come into downtown Lancaster but there was not much more than our favorite single restaurant and maybe a bar or two over the years by Central and West Main.

Now there are two pretty big notable, additions that are already staples and other towns in Western New York. Wayland Brewing and Buffalo Burger Bros. are set to come into Lancaster and take over the space of Lily Belle Meads as they start to transition out of the space that they have been in for years. Lancaster, New York has seen so much growth down in the village with the addition of Scoob's, Fattey Beer, Symposium, Papi Grandes and so many more little shops.

Wayland is the very popular brewery that is over in Orchard Park kind of by the Buffalo Bills stadium that a lot of fans and players love to go visit. It is a huge space and very popular for events and summer time.

Buffalo Burger Bros is a staple of the southtowns too and sometimes will make their way up to the north towns with their food trucks. Sometimes I compare to a Five Guys kind of burger but better.

Where are the best "downtowns" in Western New York? Is Lancaster creeping up?

1. East Aurora

2. Williamville

3. Kenmore

4. Lewiston

5. Ellicottville

6. Lancaster?