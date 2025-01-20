WATCH: Massive Tower Topples Over In Western New York

There was an implosion of a building this week in Western New York that still has people talking!

The implosion was scheduled for Tuesday, January 14th at Lake Mariner Data Center as the tall smoke stack was to be removed.

After the smoke stack fell, listeners sent in stories and videos of what they saw when the stack fell.

Information was sent out prior to the implosion. According to a press release and statement, "The smoke stack at Lake Mariner Data Center (the old Power Plant on Lake Road) is scheduled to be demolished on January 14th at 8AM. Please view the attached FAQ for details".

Here is a video that we found on YouTube of the tower when it fell.

I remember seeing this smokestack off in the distance when we were on Lake Ontario. It was a bit of a landmark when we were fishing to tell how far we had drifted from where we had started.

The site where the smokestack stood will be redeveloped and the materials from the tower will be used to fill for the redevelopment.