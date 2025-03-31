Vital “100 Foot” Law Impacts All Of New York State

We are about to enter a new month and across New York State, there are signs of spring popping up! This is an exciting time as new life takes over and we can get back to the outdoors!

New York State is loaded with natural beauty. There are not many states that can boast about having two Great Lakes, a slew of mountains including the world-famous Adirondacks! Not to mention, the thousands of lakes, streams, rivers and wide open spaces!

If you love to hike, hunt or fish, this New York State is a great place to live; taxes aside.

But having this much natural beauty and resources means that there is a big responsibility that comes with them.

Here in New York State, we have a great deal of laws in place that impact fishing and hunting and one of them caught my attention.

In just a few days, the opening day of trout fishing season will arrive. April 1st is a big day for those who love to catch trout in New York State.

But when you fish, and are successful, the "100 Foot" rule comes in to play.

100 Foot Rule Explained

According to the New York State DEC, when you fish and are ready to clean the fish you catch, "It is illegal to discard any fish carcass, or parts thereof, into the freshwaters of the state within 100 feet of shore or upon any public or private lands contiguous to and within 100 feet of such water".

There are exceptions to the rule as well.

Good luck this year! We have four kids who all LOVE to fish and we typically catch and release. However, grilled or smoked trout make a great lunch or dinner!!

Below are a few photos of some of the smallest fish in New York State!