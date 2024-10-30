As we start the month of November, health officials across New York State are waiting and watching for a busy few months.

The colder air may be holding off for much of the Empire State, but, don't let that fool you. There are already many cases of flu and colds and COVID already popping up.

Virus Outbreak Expected On These Days In New York State

Even though you take vitamins, drink your water and try to get as much fresh air and exercise as possible, you may feel the impact of the flu. According to the data provided by the New York State Health officials, there are a couple of weeks every year that are bigger than most for reported and confirmed cases of the flu.

In 2022 and 2023, the biggest amount of cases appear to have been found in the weeks of December. ON 12/17/22, there were nearly 51 thousand cases of the flu reported and 12/30/23, there were over 30,000 cases reported.

As for 2024, the flu season ended in May with around a thousand cases.

As we get to November and the cool and damp conditions arrive, the flu will be back. Many of the doctors that we spoke with told us that the flu is not an issue just yet. Our pediatrician told our family that they have not seen any flu as of the last week of October.