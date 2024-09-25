UPDATE: This Is The Average Salary In New York State

It that time of the year when school taxes are due and across New York State, people are trying to make ends meet.

The summer is fading away and the holidays will be here soon. How are you preparing for them? Do you have a spending plan or budget? Are you banking on the election to help you with the financial struggles that you have?

No matter the plan, if there is more money going out, than coming in, it can be tough to stay on budget. Are you making the average amount of salary at your job? What is the updated average annual average income in New York State?

According to a recent report from Zip Recruiter, the average base salary in New York State is now $51,979. "New York ranks number 38 out of 63 states for salaries on ZipRecruiter".

The average hourly rate for full time employees as of late September is $24.99.

Recently, it was reported that some employees here in New York State will get a boost. Bank of America announced an increase across the board for it's workers.

The year is flying by and the holidays will be here soon. Will you pick up a part time, seasonal job? There are dozens of places and large retailers that will be hiring. It is a good way to offset some of the high prices that we are seeing these days. Thankfully, the interest rates have come down. Although some say it was not a big enough cut, it may save you a few bucks a month.