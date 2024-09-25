5 Unique Ways To See The Beautiful Western New York Foliage

The weather this weekend looks pretty great. But soon, rain will knock a lot of leaves off of the trees. If you want to see fall foliage, now might be your best chance.

Technically, it's still summer in Western New York, but soon the leaves will be changing. If you're a fan of foliage, here are some unique ways to see it.

Here in Western New York, we really are treated to some pretty impressive bright-colored leaves when the weather changes. A lot of people love to take a drive to check them out, because they know that what follows is a couple of months worth of dreary gray, snow days.

You hear of families that often just pack up the car on a Sunday and take a long drive either down south to Ellicottville or somewhere further north like Wilson or Lockport just to check out the leaves.

But what if you'd like to see them from a different vantage point? Where do you go for that?

There are a couple of really cool ways to do it here:

Jet Boat

Whirlpool Jet Boats in Niagara Falls offers a view of both the American side of the Niagara River and the Canadian side. They offer rides throughout the end of October.

"Both sides of the river — the United States on the east and Canada on the west — are flanked with forests that light up in late September and October with vibrant red, orange and yellow foliage. " - Whirlpool Jet Boat Press Release

Train

The Arcade and Attica Railroad offers a Fall Foliage Train Ride that allows you to see the changing leaves. The ride lasts around 2 hours and 20 minutes and offers a stop halfway through at Currier's Station where you can give yourself a self guided tour. They even offer concessions!

Ski Lift

If you're only used to seeing snow from a chair lift, you need to check out the leaves at least once in the fall from that seat. Holiday Valley offers rides up on the Spruce Lake chairlift on Saturdays and Sundays through October 31, weather permitting. They will also have rides during fall festival on the Mardi Gras lift.

Plane

Niagara Falls Air Tours offers sightseeing flights for tourists...but if you're local, you could take advantage of this too! They invite you to "Take to the air with one or two friends and get ready for breathtaking views of Niagara’s majestic landscapes. Choose one of three predetermined routes showcasing the stunning beauty of the Niagara Regions."

Helicopter

WNY Helicopters is based in Lakeview, NY and offers sightseeing tours of the Buffalo Waterfront and more.

