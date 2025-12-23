There are some really unique restaurants in Western New York and a really cool 'underwater vibe' restaurant is setting up shop. The restaurant said they want to make you feel like you are going to be under water while you have your dining experience.

The restaurant is called Ocean's 12.

The restaurant landscape is always changing here in Western New York. Some of our favorites leave us and new ones come in. Some of the legendary restaurateurs retire and new talent takes their places. This is a new spot that will surely turn some heads when they open. Ocean's 12 gets its name from the movie Oceans Eleven, a play on the title. It is going to be a fresh, upscale seafood restaurant where they want you to feel like it is a underwater dining experience. It is a very unique concept that is in the heart of one of the biggest eccentric communities around Buffalo, New York.

Where is Ocean 12 going to be?

There is an apartment complex that has been vacant for a really long time. It is called the Westbrook Apartments. That is where Ocean's 12 is going to be. The new seafood restaurant will be at 675 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14209. It is going to be in the basement of the old apartment building.

They are going to try and be open in early 2026.

Where is the best seafood restaurant in Western New York?

