“Undercover” Work Zone Traps Ticketing Drivers in New York State

The New York State Department of Transportation and the State Police have teamed up to ticket drivers who are going way too fast in work zones

It is called 'Operation Hard Hat'.

The work zone is a decoy and the DOT and State Police ticketed drivers that were speeding through the work zone that they had set up. You can see the photos in the post above.

In 2024, the State started putting automated cameras across New York to catch drivers speeding in work zones and the fine comes right from the camera and sends you photos of you speeding without ever getting pulled over by a police officer.

The speed traps have been set up all over New York State.

On the 219, 30 tickets were issued.

Though, officers are not just looking for cars that are speeding. Here are two of the other locations that New York State set up, according to the New York State website:

On September 24, 2024, Troopers monitored traffic on State Highway 3 in the town of Tupper Lake while road crews were conducting shoulder work.

42 tickets were issued:

Cell phone- 1

Seat Belt-14

Other moving-1

Other non-moving- 26

Ten commercial vehicle inspections were completed resulting in 16 violations, including 6 out service violations.

On September 25, 2024, Troopers monitored traffic on State Highway 37 in the town of Hammond while road crews were conducting shoulder work. During the detail, Troopers blend in with the workers and watch for unsafe behavior.

39 tickets were issued:

Speeds-5

Cell phone- 3

Seat Belt-12

Other moving-2

Other non-moving- 17

Be sure to watch your speed and just drive safe!