These Trash Bags Are Disappearing From New York State Stores

The cold weather is starting to arrive and across New York State, people are starting to spend more time at home. More time at home, more garbage to throw away? Is New York State eliminating plastic garbage bags?

The Governor in New York State has plans to eliminate the fossil fuel appliances most residents are using and switch New York to an all electric state. It is hard to swallow and harder to fathom for those who lost power this year after storms blew in. How will we heat our homes when harsh winters come back?

Beyond the questions the majority of New York has, there are other things happening within the plan to go green. When you shop at stores, you no longer can get a plastic bag for your groceries and you are charged for that paper bag!

Photo by: Clay Moden loading...

WHAT CAN BE NEXT?

It would only seem to make sense that the plastic trash bags we all use would be the next thing to be banned in New York State. Surely the government offices in New York State and just about every home and business in the state use plastic trash bags for waste. In California, following the state's ban of single use/plastic grocery bags, more people purchased small plastic trash bags.