Tourists Worry About Recent Attack In New York State

There are a few weeks of summer left and many New York State residents are trying to get some traveling done before the fall. However, tensions are high after recent reports about an attack on a tourist.

The summer has flown on by and we are getting ready for the annual New York State Fair to begin. It is just one of the many great things to do in the Empire State before the kids head back to school.

But for some, a good old fashioned road trip is in the works. Before you get vacation started, keep in mind to stay alert no matter where you might be going.

According to multiple news reports, the attack took place in New York City.

Police say the victim was walking with friends near the Port Authority Bus Terminal this weekend when Norman Nelson came up from behind and punched the man in the head, sending him face-first to the pavement. The victim was treated at a hospital and released. Nelson has been charged with assault.

This comes just a few days after New York City Police reported that two officers were shot while on duty. And on the same weekend that a man was stabbed in an anti-Semitic attack in Brooklyn.

While these may be isolated incidents, it is best to travel in groups and stay alert.

The back-to-school routine will be here soon and there are some incredible things to see and do before September here in New York.