Top 10 Best High Schools In WNY
Does your teenager attend one of the best high schools in Buffalo? U.S. News released its list of the best high schools across Western New York. U.S. News ranked the high schools based on the following:
- College Readiness 30%
- State Assessment Proficiency 20%
- State Assessment Performance 20%
- Underserved Student Performance 10%
- College Curriculum Breadth 10%
- Graduation Rate 10%
10. Starpoint High School
Lockport, NY
Starpoint Central School District
Graduation Rate 95%
9. Hamburg High School
Hamburg, NY
Hamburg Central School District
Graduation Rate 96%
8. Amherst Central High School
Amherst, NY
Amherst Central School District
Graduation Rate 96%
7. Orchard Park High School
Orchard Park, NY
Orchard Park Central School District
Graduation Rate 98%
6. Williamsville North High School
Williamsville, NY
Williamsville Central School District
Graduation Rate 94%
5. Williamsville South High School
Williamsville, NY
Williamsville Central School District
Graduation Rate 94%
4. East Aurora High School
East Aurora, NY
East Aurora Union Free School District
Graduation Rate 99%
3. Clarence Senior High School
Clarence, NY
Clarence Central School District
Graduation Rate 96%
2. Williamsville East High School
East Amherst, NY
Williamsville Central School District
Graduation Rate 97%
1. City Honors School at Fosdick Masten Park
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo City School District
Graduation Rate 99%
