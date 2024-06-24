Top 10 Best High Schools In WNY

Does your teenager attend one of the best high schools in Buffalo? U.S. News released its list of the best high schools across Western New York. U.S. News ranked the high schools based on the following:

- College Readiness 30%

- State Assessment Proficiency 20%

- State Assessment Performance 20%

- Underserved Student Performance 10%

- College Curriculum Breadth 10%

- Graduation Rate 10%

10. Starpoint High School

Lockport, NY

Starpoint Central School District

Graduation Rate 95%

9. Hamburg High School

Hamburg, NY

Hamburg Central School District

Graduation Rate 96%

8. Amherst Central High School

Amherst, NY

Amherst Central School District

Graduation Rate 96%

7. Orchard Park High School

Orchard Park, NY

Orchard Park Central School District

Graduation Rate 98%

6. Williamsville North High School

Williamsville, NY

Williamsville Central School District

Graduation Rate 94%

5. Williamsville South High School

Williamsville, NY

Williamsville Central School District

Graduation Rate 94%

4. East Aurora High School

East Aurora, NY

East Aurora Union Free School District

Graduation Rate 99%

3. Clarence Senior High School

Clarence, NY

Clarence Central School District

Graduation Rate 96%

2. Williamsville East High School

East Amherst, NY

Williamsville Central School District

Graduation Rate 97%

1. City Honors School at Fosdick Masten Park

Buffalo, NY

Buffalo City School District

Graduation Rate 99%

