Back in March of 2020, right before restaurants, schools, and other local businesses closed their doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, New Yorkers were scrambling to gather everything they needed to stay indoors for the foreseeable future.

Thousands of New York State residents went from store to store in a panic trying to find the necessities they needed, and one item in particular was especially difficult to find.

We don’t mean to sound the alarm bells, but there’s a huge possibility that it could happen again.

Dock Workers Strike Could Hurt Supply Chain in New York

Beginning Tuesday morning at 12:01am, thousands of dock workers along the east coast who are essential for getting goods into the United States walked off the job, citing the need for better job security and higher wages.

It’s unknown how long the 25,000+ workers involved will remain on strike, as talks between the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) remain at an impasse.

"We are prepared to fight as long as necessary, to stay out on strike for whatever period of time it takes, to get the wages and protections against automation our ILA members deserve." - Harold Daggett, ILA President

With ports shut down from Maine to Texas, New York State residents should prepare for an increase in prices and possible shortages of some of the things they use every day, like fresh meat, produce, and items made from cotton and plywood, just to name a few.

The dock workers' strike will likely hit our wallets hard, especially with the holiday season just around the corner, but that’s not what has New Yorkers freaking out the most– it’s the possibility of another shortage of a necessary item we use literally every day.

Toilet Paper Shortage Coming To New York State?

Not again!

The idea of filling our huge shopping carts with stacks and stacks of Cottonelle and Charmin still haunts our nightmares, and with ports across the east coast closed for business, we could soon have a serious short supply on our two-ply.

On behalf of all New Yorkers who don’t want to see a repeat of the chaos of searching for toilet paper a la 2020, we’re begging our fellow citizens not to hoard it and buy out the store like we did during the start of the pandemic.

That being said, we suggest you buy an extra package to keep in the bathroom, just in case.

