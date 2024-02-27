There are new changes that are happening on the Thruway in New York State.

There are a ton of electric car charging stations that are opening up on the 90. As of right now, there 38 high-speed Level 3 EV charging stations on the NYS Thruway system and there are about 20 more coming. In addition, there are more in some of the commuter lots and welcoming centers. If you plan on getting an electric car or have one and need a charger while you are traveling on the 90, there's a map of where you can find the charging stations.

So, what is the difference between Level 1, 2 and 3 with the electric charging station?

It is all about the strength coming from the charger to your car.

Level 3 in the highest.

At the Thruway rest stops, they have 2's and 3's.

Level 2 can charge your car in about 4 hours. (They are free to use)

Level 3 can charge your car in under an hour.

How much do they cost to use?

Each location's price could be different they are not all of the same, just like gas stations.

You can pay with a credit card, you can download EV Connect App or the Applegreen App. There are a few other methods how you can pay digitally as well. According to EnelXway.com:

The exact amount depends on local electricity cost and regulations, as well as the type of charger. Level 2 chargers generally cost between $0.20 and $0.25 per kWh, while Level 3 chargers, which are more common in public, range from $0.40 to $0.60 per kWh.

The average electric car needs about 75-100 kWh charged for a full "tank".