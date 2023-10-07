Thousands Of Criminals On This New York State List
The Erie County Sheriff's office has released the roster of current inmates inside of Erie County facilities.
The Buffalo Bills are back in action and when there is a home game in Orchard Park, there is also a list that follows of those ejected or arrested at the game. Things seem to be getting better as we have seen the numbers of those incidents dwindling at recent games.
Erie County Sheriff, John Garcia reminds people to be safe on the roads this Sunday as the Bills will be playing early with the game in London this weekend. Drivers and pedestrians need to be on alert as there will be more traffic than usual this Sunday morning.
The current inmate roster for Erie County Facilities can be found HERE
The world was talking about the incident that took place a few weeks ago after a man was discovered inside the construction area on Abbott Road.
LOOK: The longest highways in America
Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang
LOOK: These are the richest women in America
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer
LOOK: 20 of the strangest natural phenomena in America
Gallery Credit: Martha Sandoval