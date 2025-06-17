Buffalo is the home of the Original Pizza Log, but this takes a pizza log and adds a whole new dimension to it.

You've probably had pizza logs if you've lived in Buffalo for any period of time. They're a perfect snack for a game day, after school, or just because you want a little something to nibble on. But you need to try this one.

Meet The Transit Pizza Log

This is called the Transit Pizza Log.

I'm sorry that there was only one of them left. There were 4 of them when they got to the table but we kind of gobbled them up before I had a chance to take an Instagram-worthy photo of it.

I'm not sure if I've been living under a rock or if people just aren't talking about this thing, but they should be. It's a pizza log like you're familiar with. It's got cheese and pepperoni wrapped up in an egg roll-like shell. But then they take it a couple of steps further. They wrap that pizza log in bacon and grill it. That makes the bacon a little crispy to go with the crunch of the pizza log. Then they slather the entire thing with barbeque sauce and serve it with a side of blue cheese.

How have people not been talking about this?

Has this been around for awhile? If so, how is it that no one has told me about it? It was delicious and very unique. It was at the Union Pub on Washington and Swan right near Sahlen Field. So next time you're at the ball park for an event, make sure to give it a try.

If you have a unique food that people should know about, please let me know about it. Just send me a quick message through our app, or email me at brettalan@wyrk.com. Make sure to mention what it's called and where I can find it so I can tell the world about it too!