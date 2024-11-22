This Is New York State’s PERFECT Holiday Town

There is one town in New York State that is getting plenty of attention this month as it was named one of the best Holiday towns in America!

The Holiday season starts earlier every year and 2024 is no different. The lights, snowmen and wreaths have all been spotted in New York State and seemed to have gone up the day after Halloween!

Love it, or hate it, the Holidays are here and if you want to immerse your family in all of it's splendor, one popular television host has a suggestion.



In a recent report/article from the Pioneer Woman, "Thanksgiving Getaways in Small Towns Across America", it was noted that one of New York's most famous towns is ideal for the family to check out this year.

At number 4 on the list, Lake Placid, New York can be found. According to the Pioneer Woman's post: "Nestled in the Adirondacks, Lake Placid is perfect for a cozy Thanksgiving escape with its stunning fall foliage and charming Main Street".

Truthfully, the entire Adirondack Mountain region is spectacular all year round. My mother was a graduate of Saranac Lake High School and we spent a ton of time in Lake Placid as kids. It is perfect for families and when the Holidays arrive, it is hard to disagree with the Pioneer Woman about Lake Placid's charm!