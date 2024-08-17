This Is New York State’s Dumbest Driver, Ever

The New York State DOT is warning people to slow down in work zones after a driver was caught going way over the speed limit.

The summer is fading away and for many families, that means putting together a few last minute trips to someplace fun. Lucky for us, there are dozens of great things to see and do here in New York.

But when you travel to your favorite vacation spot, or to get the back to school deals that you are shopping for, it is important to stay alert and drive carefully.

In a recent post on their "X" page, (formerly known as Twitter) The New York State Department of Transportation reminded drivers about the extreme dangers of speeding in an active work zones. Is this the dumbest driver in all of New York State?

In their post, the NYSDOT mentioned that: "It’s National Safe + Sound Week, and one way we help ensure the safety of our workers is through the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program. This year our speed cameras have recorded the highest work zone speed at 117 mph on Interstate 95 in New York City".

With the new school year about to start, it is a good time to remember to pay attention and slow down in work zones, move over when necessary and required and watch for kids on bikes and walking near school zones.