This American Tradition Is Ending In New York State

There is a tradition that is about to come to an end and the last stop is in New York State!

The summer means carnivals, fairs and festivals! There are hundreds to visit and explore this summer and who doesn't love a ride on a Ferris wheel or eating a delicious funnel cake? But did you ever wonder how the big rides make it to the fairgrounds that you visit?

When the carnival train arrives in Western New York this week, it will mark the end of an era not only here in the United States, it ends worldwide.

In a recent email that was sent to us, it was revealed that when the "Shoe Train" makes it's way to Hamburg, New York, (just south of Buffalo) it will be the last one ever. The train will arrive on Thursday, August 1st, and will: "be the LAST TRIP of the World’s Last Carnival/Show Train; following arrival, train will be unloaded for the LAST TIME in railroad history. Equipment will then be escorted to the Erie County Fair Fairgrounds".

Officials with the Erie County Fair and the Erie County Agricultural Society tells us that the equipment will be shipped in road trucks in the future.

The Erie County Fair has partnered with James E. Strates Shows for decades and we understand that will continue. "James E. Strates Shows has played the fair since 1924 and still provides the midway with approximately 70 rides and 100 games. The Strates Midway is the only railroad carnival operating in the US. The 61 car train travels over 6,500 miles and to 16 cities each and every season".

The fair season continues in New York State as the New York State Fair will get underway August 21st and continue until September 2.