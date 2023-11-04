14 Things You’ll Always Find In A Typical Buffalo Home

We like to think that we are all so different. But in Buffalo, we're probably more alike than different. Just look in our homes.

You'll find almost all of these things in a Buffalo home

Sure, there are unique people in Buffalo, but many of us still do the same things. We work in the same places, we shop in the same places, and because of that, we have a lot of the same things.

It's not to say that there aren't outliers, but when we say typical, or average, there's a good chance you'll find these things in a Buffalo home.

What kinds of things will you find in a Buffalo home?

The Bills

If you're just moving to Buffalo, or coming here to stay with a friend or family member, you have to understand that we are diehard Buffalo Bills fans. We've been through the good (and more often) the bad with this team. We've bought things for the Bills. We've been given things for the Bills. They're everywhere. You'll be hard-pressed to walk into a house in Buffalo and not see something that has either the Bills logo on it or Bills colors.

Similar food

As mentioned above, we all shop in the same places and we've got our favorite brands, but there are a couple brands that you will find everywhere in Buffalo.

Things that have to do with snow

We are known for snow in Buffalo for a reason. Therefore, we are always ready. You never know when it could be 70 one day, then drop down to 30 degrees with snow the next. We are always prepared for it.

