These New York State Towns Will Hardly See Any Snow

There are numerous watches and warnings in place for New York State that call for multiple feet of snow! However, there will be hardly any in a few other locations.

Thanksgiving weekend is here and the amount of cars on the road is off the charts this year as the AAA is calling for a record number of travelers. The timing of the first real snow is not ideal.

But when the cooler air arrives and the lake starts to churn, where will the snow finally fall?

Even the National Weather Service is making sure we understand that these numbers may change as the storm is still a few days away and the duration is long.

"MUCH less snow in the areas in blue, with uncertainty in the Buffalo metro area".

However, the areas that get the snow will get hammered with it as the NWS indicates that there could be as much as two feet of snow on the ground when all is done.

The New York State Police are cracking down on distracted drivers this weekend. However, this forecast is enough to make any driver want to pay attention, adjust speed and make good decisions on the roads this weekend.