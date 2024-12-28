These Massively Popular Stores Closing In New York State

There is some sad news for those who love to shop at a very popular store for furniture, housewares, toys and other essentials in New York State.

It is going to be an interesting start to 2025 as many stores are finding it hard to compete with the online industry. Although we are leaving the busy shopping season, larger stores are finding it hard to compete and there is also the issue of theft to deal with.

The news was grim as we entered Christmas week as yet another retailer announced it will be shutting down all locations.

According to multiple reports, Big Lots will be closing ALL locations.

It's a shame that this is going to happen. We have purchased many things from Big Lots in the past. With four kids, there was always something fun for them at Big Lots and we found some great deals on furniture like trundle beds and couches and kitchen tables!

Recently, some other retailers were coming up with new ways to fight theft in their stores. Walmart is testing body cameras in some of their locations across the United States in an effort to keep people honest and protect inventory.

According to CBS, "Although the company continues to negotiate with Nexus as well as explore other strategic alternatives, it now plans to shutter all of its locations and is planning to host "going out of business" sales at all stores".