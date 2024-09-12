These Home Repair Stores Are Closing In New York State

The summer was busy for most homeowners across New York State. However, the fall is a great time to get things done in, and around the house. But if you plan to buy flooring, there is a retailer that has announced some closures.

The fall is ideal for working in New York State as we get cooler mornings and, most often, cooler, dry days. The fall routine allows for a better schedule to get projects completed. As long as you get done before the first snow flies.

But with the economy struggling, you may be searching for the best deals and a store closing offers a good chance to get discounts.

According to recent reports online, a nationwide home improvement chain is closing locations in the United States.

LL Flooring, formerly known as Lumber Liquidators, is going through bankruptcy and will be shutting down. The article from the NY Post indicates that: "LL Flooring, the once formidable flooring hardware competitor of Home Depot, previously known as Lumber Liquidators, is closing all its stores only weeks after filing for bankruptcy".

We have a few stores in and around the Western New York area. The location in Quaker Crossing, in Orchard Park, did not show any signs on the outside of a plan to close or any visible announcement of the closure on the outside of the store.

This is an election year and it will be interesting to see what is next for the economy and the cost of building. Home prices in the Buffalo and Western New York area are soaring and there are hopes, and a few predictions, that the interest rates may start to creep back down.