These Freezers To Be Outlawed In New York State

There is new standard that is going to mark the end of the road for the sale of a certain type of freezer in New York State.

New York is quickly becoming one of the most aggressive states when it comes to going green or being more environmentally protective. There are constant rumors and worries about whether or not gas appliances will be taken away and a fear about bans on grills. However, the latest "go green" stance is coming from the Federal level and it is in line with New York State's vision.

Within the next five years, the cheaper models of various appliances will be off the market. Fox News Reports:

...the updated standards, which will take less efficient but cheaper models off the market, will in 30 years remove the amount of emissions generated by the combined annual emissions of 12.7 million homes.

It is a federal initiative that was put in place by former President, Joe Biden. According to multiple reports, the new standards are only a few years away.

"The new energy efficiency standards will go into effect in January of 2029 or 2030, depending on the configuration of the refrigerator or freezer".

The summer will be here soon and your freezer might be working overtime! The energy costs are crazy right now and people all over New York State are upset with their latest NYSEG or National Grid bill. Combine that with the recent fear of tariffs and rising energy costs, it may be time to consider a more energy efficient freezer.