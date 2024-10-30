These Are Shocking Heating Prices For New York State Residents

The busy holiday season is about to start here in New York State. As people get ready to shop til they drop, there are concerns about how much it will cost to heat a home in New York this winter.

With the election this year, there have been numerous rumors and discussions about the economy and inflation. Everything seems to be more expensive these days and there doesn't seem to be much relief coming.

However, when it comes to making sure your home is warm and safe for your family when the cold air comes in this winter, how much of a hit will your wallet take?

According to recent news reports, on average, New York State residents can expect to pay around $202 per month to heat their homes. When it comes to National Fuels prices, the cost is around $112 per month.

These are shocking prices in that they seem LOW compared to what the electric costs are expected to be. Have you gotten an electric bill lately? For many customers the cost of electric is insane!

But regardless of the forecast and the heating estimates, now is the time to get the house or apartment ready for cold air to return. The reality is that the coldest months of the year are about to begin and the more you can make the house energy efficient, the more money you can save to use to buy those holiday gifts!