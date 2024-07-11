The “Small Bottle” Ban Coming In New York State

The next time you stay in a hotel in parts of New York State, there is a good chance you will start to see less and less "small or mini" bottles. A new law is going to ban them in hotels across the Empire State soon.

Staying in a hotel is one of the mini pleasures in life. Aside from those who have a career that requires them to be on the road, in hotels often, most people love the idea of a clean bed, nice shower and some time away in a hotel room.

New York State is constantly trying to stay on the forefront of going green and being environmentally friendly and this new policy is inline with those goals.

According to recent reports, "Starting Jan. 1, 2025, hotels in New York with 50 or more rooms will no longer provide small plastic toiletry bottles. This ban includes mini shampoos, conditioners, body washes, and lotions. Hotels with fewer than 50 rooms must comply by Jan. 1, 2026".

There is a good chance that you have stayed in a hotel and taken a few of these bottles home. There is a better chance that you used half of the bottle in the hotel room when you stayed and the cleaning crew had to toss them in the trash. Ideally, these would end up in a recycle bin. However, that is not happening in many cases.

While I don't always agree with certain policies that New York State slaps on us, this one is not too bad of an idea. Less trash and less plastic in landfills is something that benefits everyone long term.