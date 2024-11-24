Are you traveling out of Western New York before this upcoming Thanksgiving holiday weekend?

Thanks to a recent study, we’re cracking up on how similar Western New York residents are when it comes to so many things. Saying “Go Bills” as a greeting or a goodbye, hating ranch dressing (blue cheese all the way), and knowing to but “the” in front of every major highway all immediately comes to mind.

But one thing we didn’t realize is how alike we are in terms of our travel plans!

Where Are Most People Going When They Fly Out Of The Buffalo Airport?

Thanks to the website Stacker, we feel more bonded than ever. They analyzed data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics from October 2022 to September 2023 to determine that, yes, so many of us here in the 716 travel to the same destinations from the Buffalo Niagara International airport.

The only question after knowing the facts is– can we come?

Here are the rankings of Stacker’s top 10 destinations out of Buffalo, New York.