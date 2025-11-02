There has been a big change that Walmart and Target have made in the past few years since COVID. Remember the time that on Thanksgiving, people would read the paper or magazine ads for Christmas gifts, maybe clip out some coupons, and then GO to physical stores that night to get some early deals? Or people would wait in line for hours to score some of the best and cheapest deals.

Now, going to the store on Thanksgiving will be a thing of the past. In fact, a lot of stores are shutting it down this year on Thanksgiving. Grocery stores, like Wegmans, will be open across New York State but only until 4 PM!

Is Walmart going to be open to go shopping on Thanksgiving?

There was a time when people would look at all the ads in the paper and then clip out coupons and go shopping on Thanksgiving after dinner, but a lot of big box stores have stopped doing that so employees can spend time with their families. The physical stores will NOT be open on Thanksgiving and will reopen at 6 AM on Black Friday.

Will Target be open this year on Thanksgiving?

No, Target is set to close on Thanksgiving and will open back up on Black Friday at 6 AM--the same time that Walmart is set to reopen. THEN, Target will extend its hours from Nov. 30 through Dec. 23 from 7 a.m. until midnight so that people can get more holiday shopping done.

Do you plan on doing some shopping in physical stores on Black Friday?