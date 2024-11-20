The best holiday of the year is almost here and it's just not complete without pie! Here are some great places to order yours in Western New York.

It's amazing how we do it. We are able to sit down to a huge feast complete with turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and maybe some vegetables if there's enough room on the plate. Then after all of that, somehow we find some room to fit in a piece of pie and some coffee. If this is you, you really are blessed and have a lot to be thankful for.

And it's not complete without the pie.

Thanksgiving pie is the part of the meal that people wait for. How could you not? From apple pie with just the right amount of cinnamon and sugar to pumpkin and pecan pie, every piece is a little slice of love. I know some people who could skip all the rest of the meal just for a slice of pumpkin pie.

Some people love the buttery crust, others just want the perfect filling. It takes years to get the perfect recipe, but once you have it people will come to you forever just to get a bite of the perfect piece of pie.

What do you do, if you aren't great with baking though? You can't just skip the pie for Thanksgiving dinner.

Where are the best places to get a Thanksgiving pie in Western New York?

Luckily, we've got some incredible places here in Western New York that will sell whole pies for you. They will be baking around the clock for the next couple of weeks just to make sure to get all the orders in. So where are the best places in Western New York to order your Thanksgiving pies? I asked you on Facebook and these were the responses you gave me. That Little Roadside Stand in Attica was easily the most suggested place. Good luck!