Teachers are not happy about this New York state law in New York State and you cannot blame them.

There are a lot of questionable things that New York State does to residents, but there is one thing and one big benefit that a lot of families take advantage of. The paid family leave laws in New York state are the leader in the United States where new moms and dads can take off up to 12 weeks of paid family leave and actually get paid for it under the law. Employers have insurance companies that will pay out the paid family leave and it gives about 2/3 of your pay if you are eligible. It is a benefit that is certainly very helpful to new moms and dads. In addition, The governor of New York state has given 20 hours of paid leave if moms need to go to appointments such as doctors and sonograms for their unborn or new baby. The eligible time that you are allowed to take for your paid family leave must be within one year of your baby's birthday though.

Teachers are certainly very mad about this though in New York state and you can't blame them. For the most part anybody that gets a pension is not eligible to get into the paid family leave system here in New York state. That is why there are so many teachers who try to time when they are having a baby so they can have a baby and deliver and have time off in the summer during their break. It is a combination of the union and contract negotiations as to why some school districts are opted out of New York State paid family leave.

According to Yahoo:

The Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993 doesn’t require paid leave in the U.S. — but it does require companies with more than 50 employees to provide 12 weeks of unpaid leave. Only about 14 percent of civilian workers actually have access to paid family leave.