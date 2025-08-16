Summer will be coming to an end soon, and if you don't want to end it with tan lines, there are some places where you can get an all-around golden bronze look without getting dirty looks.

While tanning or swimming in my birthday suit is not high on my list there are a couple of spots in New York State where you can go in the buff and not get hassled, for the most part.

**WARNING: Just so you know, being nude in public in New York State is illegal. Even if they turn a blind eye to the "nakedness" going on, you could still be arrested, fined, or both if caught by law enforcement. Also, while you can be nude on private property, you could still face a fine or be arrested if you can be seen from public areas. ***

Now with the disclaimer out of the way, here are some places to go to get rid of those tan lines.

Places To Swim Nude In New York State While still illegal to be nude in Public, there are some places in New York where they might not report you in your birthday suit. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Again, just to warn you, if you visit these places, you do so at your own risk. You can still get a ticket or be arrested for Public Lewdness. According to New York State law, Exposure of a person is typically a violation, not a misdemeanor, and carries a penalty of up to 15 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $250, according to New York Penal Law § 245.01.

For more serious offenses, you could be sentenced up to a year in jail.

