Parents, would you want this to be the new school schedule here in New York State? Why are the kids graduating later and later? One district is graduating 5 days before the 4th of July.

It is an interesting debate that parents have been having since the adoption of all of the new holidays and days off. Most of the public high schools in New York State are giving students and teachers the day off the Friday before Monday holidays. For example, this year, students were given off on the Friday before Memorial Day and President's Day.

Some public high schools in New York State have been doing this for a few years now, but some districts are just adopting the new day off this year and it is throwing some parents through a loop.

There are some parents who love it and others who hate it because it is not ideal for parents who work.

Who is going to take take off because the kids have another non-holiday day off? Didn't kids just get a Spring break a couple of weeks ago? It is a debate that happens among parents and administrators all of the time.

Not graduating 'on time'.

There are a lot of parents who are citing that because there are some many 'extra' days off, that the graduations for high schools are being pushed back into the Summer more and more. One district is not graduating until almost July--on June 30, 2025.

What if school districts in New York State did this instead?

New York State school districts should let kids out of school earlier for summer break? What about by Memorial Day? And if you have to, the kids can go back a week earlier in August? Parents would you rather have that?