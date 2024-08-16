Another Massive Benefit Coming From New York State

New York State has announced that more money will be coming soon for various families. The goal is to make sure that children in New York State are not going hungry.

The busy back to school season is here and many parents are struggling to find ways to make ends meet. The cost of everything is way too high and the Governor in New York State is trying to help families stay afloat.

As some families are waiting for the Child Credit checks to arrive, there are some who are going to get and additional benefit.

According to reports, New York State will be sending as much as $120 per child.

Governor Hochul announced that more than $200 million is going to 1.5 million kids across the state. It's all part of the Summer EBT program that can be used at grocery stores or delis that accept supplemental benefits and applications must be submitted by September 3rd.

The cost of food, supplies and basic essentials is weighing many families down. However, there are some who say that the upcoming election may have a positive impact on the economy. Whether it is benefits like this, or new policies or a drop in interest rates, the end of 2024 could be positive for New York State residents.